Stock Show Parade (1/5) Canceled Denver, CO. – Due to Denver weather forecasts, the National Western Stock Show has canceled the annual Stock Show Parade scheduled for Thursday, January 5th, at Noon in Downtown Denver. “After several hours of gathering facts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday. It will not be rescheduled. The risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted and six degree temperatures,” said Stock Show President and CEO, Paul Andrews. “We invite everyone to come out to the grounds and celebrate the start of Stock Show with us this weekend.” The annual Stock Show Parade barbecue lunch will take place, as scheduled, in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th Street & Broadway, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The barbecue is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group. Lunch tickets are $10. The 111th National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday, January 7th, at 9am. The 16-day show runs January 7th – January 22nd. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

111th National Western Stock Show Kicks Off One Week from Today 111th National Western Stock Show Kicks Off One Week from Today Denver, CO. – The National Western Stock Show is just one week away from the annual kick-off parade, launching its 111-year-old Colorado tradition in Denver. The historic Stock Show Parade trots through the streets of downtown Denver next Thursday, January 5, at noon. The procession will be led by parade Grand Marshal Thunder. The 2017 National Western Stock Show promises to showcase your favorite western traditions as well as highlight the many “must see” events across the grounds. The 16-day show opens Saturday, January 7, and features a BBQ Throwdown competition presented by Chevrolet, an authentic Ranch Rodeo, championship fiddle competitions, PBR bull riding, family-fun dog shows, Frontier Airlines Mutton Bustin’, Coors Western Art gallery, a nursery of baby animals, the King Soopers Petting Farm and acres of food and shopping. Tuesday, January 10th, is FREE Grounds Admission Day, compliments of National Western Stock Show. Visit the NW box office to get a ticket and enjoy the day. The National Western Stock Show is celebrating 111 years in Denver with nearly 30 professional rodeo performances, world-class horse shows and the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows. The historical National Western Yards will haul in 40 semi-loads of shavings, 14 semi-loads of straw, and will haul away 65 semi trucks full of manure for recycle after the 16 days. There will be more than 15,000 head of livestock and horses that pass through the grounds, with 25 different breeds of cattle and six other species, including miniature Herefords, goats, lambs, alpaca, llama and poultry. An estimated $10 million in livestock sales will be exchanged during the 16-day event. The National Western Stock Show will drive nearly $100 million in economic impact to the Denver Metro area and raise right around $400,000 for the National Western Scholarship Trust, which distributes more than 80 scholarships to students studying in the fields of agriculture and rural medicine. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

NWSS Announces Thunder as Parade Grand Marshal NWSS Announces Thunder as Parade Grand Marshal Denver, CO. – The National Western Stock Show is excited to announce Denver icon and Broncos’ team mascot, Thunder, as the 2017 parade grand marshal. On Thursday, January 5th, Thunder, along with owner Sharon Magness Blake and rider / trainer Ann Judge, will lead the tradition of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 2017 National Western Stock Show. The parade begins at noon at Union Station and marches 15 blocks down 17th Street. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate Thunder, not only as the best mascot in the NFL, but also as a symbol of our western spirit and a representative of the equine community.” said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “Sharon, Ernie and Ann are an invaluable part of the Stock Show family and embody the western lifestyle. We appreciate them sharing Thunder with us and with all of Denver.” Owners Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake are celebrating Thunder’s 25th year as the Broncos mascot, but they have been equestrian ambassadors for more than three decades. “After being involved at the Stock Show for thirty years, I am so excited that Thunder has received the honor of being the grand marshal of the Stock Show parade,” said Magness Blake. “Thunder is one of the most amazing horses that I have ever owned.” Thunder (III), a 2000 grey Arabian gelding registered as Me N Myshadow, initially served as the understudy for Thunder II and was trained specifically for the role of team mascot. While that might be where their main focus lies, Thunder and rider / trainer Ann Judge have many duties off the football field. [ read more ]

Featured Artist – 2017 Coors Western Art Dinah Worman has been named the 2017 Featured Artist of the 24th Annual Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale. Dinah’s painting “Community” will be the signature work for the 2017 Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, and thereafter will reside in the National Western’s permanent collection. “Community” will also be available for sale as a poster, and can be purchased at the 2017 Coors Show or online here. The Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale opens Tuesday evening, January 3, 2017, with the Red Carpet Gala Reception. The Exhibit features 66 contemporary realists from North America and Europe who capture the Western way of life. Featured Artist Dinah Worman, a painter and printmaker, has been in the Coors Western Art Show since 2011. In prior shows, Ms. Worman received the Best in Show Award and the Southwest Art Award. Her oil painting “Community” depicts Ms. Worman’s signature style of “stacked landscapes,” where she often treats the landscape like a still life for compositional elements rather than the beauty of individual objects.

Press Release – September 21, 2016 John C. Malone, PhD named 2017 Citizen of the West Denver – The National Western Stock Show has named John C. Malone the 2017 Citizen of the West, an award that recognizes those who embody the spirit and determination of the Western pioneer and perpetuate the West’s agricultural heritage and ideals. A committee of community leaders selects the recipients. Malone is the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corporation, Liberty Interactive Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Global, plc. He will receive the prestigious award at a dinner on January 9, 2017 at the National Western Events Center. Proceeds from the event support 80 scholarships awarded annually to colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming by the National Western Scholarship Trust. [ Read More ]

Junior Livestock Auction Top Eight Animals Set All-Time Record of $412,000 Denver, Colo. –The 2016 Auction of the Junior Livestock Champions sets a Stock Show record with the top eight champion animals posting total sales of $412,000. The standing room only crowd hollered as the Grand Champion Steer sold for $117,000, the second highest bid in Stock Show history. The small animals were no small feat either. The auction started with a bang when the Grand Champion Lamb sold for $50,000, exceeding last year’s bid by $10,000. The Grand Champion Goat sold for a record-breaking $40,000, more than doubling last year’s bid of $16,000. [read more]

The National Western Stock Show is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides college and graduate level scholarships in agriculture and medicine for practice in rural areas. As many as 80 scholarships are funded every year through our Scholarship Program.